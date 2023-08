Week one of the high school football season saw all local teams in action Friday night.

In a game carried live on WESR, the Broadwater Vikings took an early lead over the Chincoteague Ponies and the held on to earn a 26 to 24 win on Chincoteague.

In other games:

Nandua defeated Rappahannock. 32 to 17.

Arcadia defeated Windsor 53-36.

The Yellow Jackets were stung by Bruton losint 41-3