Friends of Kiptopeke State Park Donates Sand Rider Beach Wheelchair to Improve Beach Access

Friends of Kiptopeke State Park has donated a Sand Rider beach wheelchair to Kiptopeke State Park, helping make the park’s Chesapeake Bay beach more accessible for visitors with mobility challenges.

The specialized beach wheelchair is designed to travel over sand, allowing guests who use wheelchairs or who have difficulty walking on soft surfaces to get closer to the shoreline and enjoy the beach experience with family and friends.

“This donation reflects our commitment to helping more people experience the beauty of the bay,” said Jim McDaniel President of Friends of Kiptopeke State Park. “We are grateful to our members, volunteers and supporters whose generosity made this possible.”

Kiptopeke State Park, located on Virginia’s Eastern Shore near Cape Charles, offers recreational access to the Chesapeake Bay, a swimming beach, fishing pier, boat ramp, picnic areas, camping, cabins, trails, birding opportunities and seasonal educational programs focused on natural history and bay ecology.

The Sand Rider beach wheelchair will be available for visitor use through the park. Guests interested in using the chair should contact the park office for availability, instructions and any current safety procedures.

Friends of Kiptopeke State Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization that supports conservation, volunteer service, education and visitor experiences at the park. The group welcomes community members who want to help preserve and enhance one of the Eastern Shore’s most visited outdoor destinations.