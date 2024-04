At 5:27 Friday afternoon, multiple units were called to a working residential structure fire at 21018 Bayside Road near Onancock.

Units from Onancock, Tasley, Parksley, Melfa, Bloxom and Wachapreague and the Department of Public Safety were alerted.

It took about two hours to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy Tasley Vol. Fire Department Facebook page.