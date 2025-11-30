Friday Accident Results in One Fatality and Four Injuries

The accident that shut down Lankford Highway south of Mappsville Friday afternoon resulted in one fatality and four injuries. According to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page, Parksley, Atlantic, Bloxom, Wallops and Oak Hall Rescue resonded at 1:20 to an accident with entrapment south of Stuckyes on Rt.13. The accident resulted in Rt, 13 being completely blocked for approximately 2 hours while State Police investigated.

Two of the victims were transported by ambulance to Riverside and two were transported by Trooper 6 of the Maryland State Police to Salisbury.

We reached out to the State Police for more information and will report that when it is received.