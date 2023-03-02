74 hearty souls braved winter like weather Saturday morning to participate in the Habitat for Humanity’s Freezin’ for a Reason event and raised more than $125,000 in the process.

Board Chair Penny Holland said in an email to supporters “The Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity appreciates all of the community’s dedication to make this year’s Freezin’ for a Reason weekend such a huge success for the Eastern Shore. Thanks to you, we raised $ 126,872 which will cover approximately 75% of the material cost of one 4 bedroom house for our fellow citizens whom we serve.

“We would like to especially thank Celebrity Dipper Tammy Hill and our 74 Dippers who participated in this year’s Freezin’ for a Reason event. Tammy raised $93,283, and we especially recognize her largest supporters: Todd Burbage of Bluewater Development and Chaney Enterprises.”

The top Overall Youth Team was the Montessori Freeze Team who raised $6,808. The most sponsorship dollars raised by a youth participant was Anna Thornton. Second Place was Gunner Hall and third place was Keagan Powers.

The top overall Adult Team was Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty’s team who raised $12,040. The other participating teams that participated this year were Broadwater Academy, Moo Cluckers, Onancock Brockmeiers, Northampton Honor Society, Rose/Young Team, Blue Blood Busch Team and Freezin’ 52.

“We also appreciate the support of the Cape Charles Coast Guard, Northampton County EMS, K-Coast surf shop and Cape Charles Mayor Adam Charney,” Hollanded continued. “We also appreciate all of the integral support from Marsh, Optima, Cape Charles Rotary, Heather and Nathan Travis, and Clara and Company, in leading the charge to celebrate the Freezin’ for a Reason kickoff at our Friday night BBQ & Brews at the Cape Charles Brewery.”

The ES Habitat for Humanity is finishing their 52nd house build here on the Shore and look forward to starting house 53 this summer thanks to the Community’s wonderful support.