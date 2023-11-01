Freeze Warning Issued for Accomack County Tonight

November 1, 2023
 |
FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid 20s expected
  along and west of interstate 95, with the mid to upper 20s to
  lower 30s expected east of interstate 95.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
  Carolina and central, east central, eastern, north central,
  south central and southeast Virginia.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

