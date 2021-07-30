Free COVID-19 vaccines are still available to Eastern Shore residents.

The Eastern Shore has experienced an increase in COVID-19 test positives this week, after a month of little to no metrics.

Thursday, Accomack reported three additional COVID-19 test positives, and Northampton reported four.

Free shots are available at Walgreens, CVS and Walmart pharmacies when open. Appointments can be made at Eastern Shore Rural Health and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Shot clinics are conducted with no appointment needed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 am until 3 p.m at the Health Department offices in Accomac and Nassawadox.

The Eastern Shore Health District will also come to community gatherings including churches and administer the vaccine upon request.

Individuals with questions about the COVID vaccine are urged to contact your doctor for his or her recommendation in your case.

In Accomack County 16,109 individuals have received one dose with 14,781 fully vaccinated with a total of 26,562 doses administered. In Northampton County 7,474 have received one dose with 6,971 reported being fully vaccinated with a total number of doses of 13,801.

Earlier this week, the Center for Disease Control reversed their policy again on wearing masks, recommending that masks should be worn indoors in public places even if you are vaccinated. Federal and State agencies are now requiring masks to be worn when in their buildings.

The CDC also announced this week they will abandon use of the PCR test for diagnosis of the COVID-19 virus at the end of 2021.

