Free rides offered to Eastern Shore voters for registration, early voting and election day

A group of Eastern Shore residents is working to make sure transportation does not prevent anyone from casting a ballot during the upcoming election season.

Earl Schrag of Onancock says the volunteer effort, known as Eastern Shore Votes, will provide free rides for residents of Accomack and Northampton counties who need transportation to register to vote, participate in early voting, or reach their polling place on Election Day.

The group has established a system to receive and dispatch ride requests and has recruited volunteer drivers to provide transportation. Organizers are also distributing cards and posting fliers throughout the Eastern Shore to help spread the word.

Free rides will be available for trips to the Accomack or Northampton County registrar’s offices for voter registration and early voting, as well as to local voting precincts on Election Day.

Those needing transportation can call 1-855-616-RIDE, or 1-855-616-7433.

The ride service will operate September 18 through November 3, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Organizers say the goal is simple: to make sure everyone who wants to vote has the opportunity to do so, regardless of whether they have access to transportation.

Eastern Shore Votes is promoting the message that voting is a right that everyone should have the opportunity to exercise.