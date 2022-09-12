Prostate cancer in later life can cause unwanted side effects for men. The sooner prostate cancer is detected, the more successful the treatment can be.

To help keep local men as healthy as possible, Riverside is offering a free prostate cancer screening for men ages 40 and up, depending on several eligibility factors. The event is Monday, September 12th from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Riverside Medical Group offices on the Riverside campus in Onancock.

Here is Dr. Jack Lambert, Riverside’s Urologist in Onley, discussing the event:

Call 800-520-7006 for eligibility guidelines and to make an appointment.

Dr, Lambert’s entire Shore Talk from Friday discussing Prostate Cancer Awareness Month can be heard below: