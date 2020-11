On November 12, 2020, Community Partners of the Eastern Shore, the Eastern Shore’s only Continuum of Care will be hosting a public outdoor viewing to the movie “The Public”, at the Exmore Town Park. This movie written and produced by Emilio Estevez is a very diverse story regarding the stereotyping of homeless individuals in Cincinnati. This film addresses so many of the issues and lack of resources that many here on the Eastern Shore are faced with.

.