The Eastern Shore Health District will conduct a free drive thru COVID-19 this afternoon from 3 until 6 p.m. or as long as the test kets last.
Related Posts
Local Farm Earns Va. Clean Water Farm Grand Basin Award
December 27, 2017
Virginia State Police Warn Of Law Enforcement Scams
June 23, 2018
Local Conditions
December 7, 2020, 9:20 am
Flurries
32°F
32°F
4 mph
real feel: 29°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 mph NNE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:05 am
sunset: 4:44 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
50 minutes ago
No. 4 Clemson pulls away from Hokies - Shore Daily NewsFacing fourth-ranked Clemson Saturday night, Virginia Tech football battled all the way up until midway through the third quarter, then the Tigers scored 28 unanswered to go on to win 45-10 in Lane St...