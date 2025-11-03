Fratricide suspected near Exmore

November 3, 2025
Samuel Ashby

By Linda Cicoira

A Northampton man was charged early Monday morning with killing his younger brother at their Occohannock Neck Boulevard home near Exmore Sunday, according to Sheriff David Doughty.

Forty-six-year-old Samuel Pettit Ashby is accused of the second-degree murder of 43-year-old Adam Todd Ashby. The older brother is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail in Eastville after being booked at 12:30 a.m., Monday, records state.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, Doughty said his office was notified that there was an unresponsive male at the Ashby home. When deputies arrived, they found Adam Ashby had died.

“Samuel Ashby was taken into custody … without incident at the residence,” Doughty added. He is being held without bond at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.

The incident is still under investigation. To report information about the incident, contact Doughty’s office at (757) 678-0458, or use the Tip411 Application.

