Fox Island Center Destroyed by Fire

February 12, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Photo courtesy Chesapeake Bay Foundation

 

According to a story on WBOC.com the 95 year old Fox Island  center, located just below the Virginia Maryland line in the Chesapeake Bay burned  Friday night.   The center was built in 1929 and served  for most of its life a hunting lodge on Fox Island and hosted many wildfowl hunters over the years during the heydays of duck  hunting in the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation purchase the island in 1978 and remodeled the hunting lodge making it the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Fox Island Education Center.  It served in that capacity to 2019 when the encroaching waters diminished the island and left the building over the water,

According to the story on WBOC, while Crisfield has the only fire boat in the area, no units were called to put out the fire.  Crisfield Fire Chief Frank Pruitt told WBOC that no local fire departments were alerted Friday night

