Enjoy July 4, at the Town of Cape Charles July 4 celebration. The event gets underway with a parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Cape Charles. All day long there will be food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cornhole tournament starting at 11 a.m. Music will feature the Tidewater Concert Band at 11:30, DJ Kev-D from 3-6 and the band Rude Boy Riddon from 6-9 all at the Pavillion. The day will wrap up with the annual Fourth of July Fireworks display at the beach.

The Accomack non-motorized bicycle parade will get underway at 10:00 am Monday July 4. Enjoy the parade and stay at the courthouse green for music by the Accomack County Band and free popsicles! In lieu of their traditional Firecracker Sale held at the Accomac Library your ESPL Friends will be waiting to greet you on the Courthouse Square at the conclusion of the parade. When you stop to pick up your cold water, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches make sure to visit the Friends tent where each child will receive a FREE book! Hope to see you there!

The Drummondtown Baptist Church will be holding their annual Barbecue Sale at the church on Monday July 4 immediately following the Accomack Parade.

The Town of Wachapreague will be holding their annual Fourth of July parade Monday morning at 10 a.m. The parade this year will feature a tribute to the people of Ukrainewith golf carts, bikes, pets, firetrucks, a Coast Guard Boat and whatever else shows up to have fun. The parade will be followed by a picnic.

The Chincoteague Island Library presents the July 4th Family Non-Motorized Parade in Robert Reed Downtown Park on July 4 at 10am. Walkers of all ages, children on bikes, trikes, wagons, scooters (not battery operated). Wear your “red/white/and blue!” There will be prizes for the oldest participant, the youngest participant, the best decorated vehicle, and the most patriotic family group. Refreshments following the parade.

Attention! Local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 61 and Disabled American Veterans Auxilary Unit 61 will be at Tractor Supply in Onley, July 4th. We will be doing a Forget-Me-Not Drive. Come out and meet us and learn more about us. We will be giving away free hot dogs and water on the 4th of July.

There will be two official fireworks displays this July 4. The Chincoteague Vol. Fire Department will launch their fireworks show at 10 p.m. Cape Charles will light off their fireworks show around 9:15 at the Cape Charles beach.

.