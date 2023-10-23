Four waterman admit to making false claims for unemployment benefits

By Linda Cicoira

Four local watermen pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to making false claims for unemployment benefits.

Seventy-nine-year-old Brooks D. Pruitt, of Onancock, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense. Testimony disclosed that as a registered commercial waterman, he sold $18,000 worth of his catch while collecting the insurance. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence and had to pay back $6,444.

Seventy-year-old Donald Porter Sr., of Marsh Market Road in Hallwood, also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of obtaining money by false pretenses. Porter had to pay back $11,228. He was also given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Judgment was withheld for a year for 51-year-old Phillip Williams, of Saxis. In that time, he must be on good behavior and pay $200 a month until all of the $8,654 he illegally obtained is returned to the employment commission. After that time, he would be convicted of a misdemeanor and given a 12-month suspended sentence. The same deal was made for Tyler Williams, of Saxis. He was ordered to pays back $8,970 at $200 a month.