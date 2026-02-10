Five-story condominiums proposed at Bay Creek

The Bay Creek at Cape Charles Community Association Board of Directors has notified homeowners that it is seeking further communication and discussion with a developer regarding a plan that would build multiple five story condominiums in Bay Creek.

The amendment would remove 10 previously approved premier single-family home lots and replace them with a new parcel between on the shore along Plantation Creek. That parcel would allow construction of a five-building condominium development, with each building containing eight units across four habitable floors. The first floor of each building would be dedicated to parking.

In addition, the proposal includes the development of a marina featuring 12 boat slips for motorized vessels, a kayak launch facility, and 12 golf cart parking spaces.

The Board expressed disappointment and concern over what it described as a lack of communication surrounding the proposed amendment. In the letter, directors stated they were struggling to understand why such significant changes were advanced without engagement with the property owners association or broader Bay Creek community.

“We recognize and respect BCDEVLAND’s(the new ownership group) need to maximize its investment,” the letter reads. “At the same time, development plans should align with Bay Creek’s established growth pattern, protect property values, and enhance both public and private amenities that define the lifestyle our community has invested in and come to expect.”

As part of the proposal now under review, zoning for the revised parcel would remain within the Village District, which allows building heights up to 65 feet when constructed over parking. Preliminary plans show 15 parking spaces within the structures and 41 additional exterior parking spaces, though parking configurations are still being refined. The total number of dwelling units in Village F-1 would increase to 107 under the revised plan.

The Board has formally requested a meeting with the developer prior to any final decision on the amendment and expressed hope that future projects will proceed through a more collaborative process rooted in transparency, trust, and shared goals.

Emails to Bay Creek Management and Cape Charles Zoning Staff requesting comment and information were not returned.