Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. announces three new members of its Senior Leadership Team and a transition in roles for a fourth member that have taken place over the past few months. Dr. Joan Lingen has assumed the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Tracy Turman has joined the organization as Chief Operations Officer (COO), Jennifer Tyler has assumed the role of Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) and Jessica Bonniwell joined Rural Health as Director of Quality. These health care professionals join six other members of Rural Health’s Senior Leadership Team, the majority of whom have served the organization for more than 10 years.

Lingen

As CMO, Dr. Lingen is responsible for managing medical providers, ensuring continuous quality improvement, strategic and operational planning and ensuring safety and service of care provided. She is actively involved in Performance Improvement initiatives to improve care, treatment and services and to mitigate the risk of harm for patients served. Dr. Lingen, who received her medical degree at The Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University, has practiced medicine for 28 years. She served as a physician in the U.S. Navy before entering civilian life. She joined Rural Health as a provider in 2006 and formerly served as clinical director for Rural Health’s Eastville center. She is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and she has also served as a general practice physician. Dr. Lingen replaces former CMO Dr. Tom Hollandsworth, who has gone back to seeing patients full time.

Turman

As COO Turman is responsible for ensuring the necessary processes and systems are in place and implemented to meet the organization’s strategic plan while giving priority to the health status of patients. Turman, who has a master of science degree in health care administration from University of Maryland University College, has worked more than 30 years in the health care industry and he has extensive experience in the care of patients with severe, short-term medical needs; rehabilitation and palliative services; and outpatient health services. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Turman, who comes to Rural Health from UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville, replaces the former COO who retired after serving Rural Health for 31 years.

Tyler

Tyler most recently served on the Senior Leadership Team as Chief Clinical Informatics Officer before assuming the role as Chief Nursing Officer. As CNO she is responsible for planning, organizing and directing the overall operations of the clinical support staff. She has 25 years of practical and administrative experience in hospital, physician’s office, long-term care, hospice and community health center settings. Tyler, a registered nurse, has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Old Dominion University and she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in health care administration from Liberty University. She joined Rural Health in 2015.

Bonniwell

As Director of Quality, Bonniwell manages quality of care throughout Rural Health to include working with the Chief Medical Officer to ensure the organization follows strategies for quality and performance improvement in accordance with organizational, regulatory and accreditation requirements. Bonniwell, a registered nurse with 10 years experience, has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Old Dominion University. Before joining Rural Health she was with Accordius Health, where she worked out of Nassawadox and Virginia Beach as a Regional Clinical Reimbursement Consultant to ensure appropriate reimbursement for services for the organization. She assumes quality oversight formerly performed by Tyler as Chief Clinical Informatics Officer. Bonniwell also tracks and reports COVID vaccinations and testing results; collaborates with community partners on COVID efforts; and assists the Rural Health COVID team by following COVID positive patients and providing them with the most up to date information and recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health.

.