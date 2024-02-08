Four indicted for sex crimes by Accomack Grand Jury

By Linda Cicoira

Four county men were indicted by an Accomack Grand Jury this week in connection with alleged sex crimes.

Thirty-four-year-old Justin Travis Sokaitis, of West Main Street in Onley, was indicted on three counts of possession of child pornography, a count of soliciting a 13-year-old for pornography, offering payment for a child to perform in sexually explicit visual material, and using a computer to solicit sex from a child.

The crimes occurred between Jan. 25 and Sept. 1, 2023.

“I know it’s wrong and I am guilty,” Sokaitis told authorities, according to court records. He said that he “was in a bad breakup and has been in therapy. (The) minor contacted him and made him feel like he had someone to communicate with.” He added that “he was lonely,” court documents disclosed.

Sokaitis was denied bond at an appeal in Accomack Circuit Court in September. He was then accused of offering a child $5,000 for oral sex.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox said a laptop and a desktop computer were seized from the defendant’s home. At that time, investigators were still processing the desktop.

“Numerous photographs and videos that were incredibly disturbing and incredibly violent” were found on the laptop, Fox said. “This is not a one-time thing. This has been ongoing for we don’t know how long,” the prosecutor added.

Defense lawyer Jarrett McCormack argued, “We’re talking about two videos from a girl who said she (was) over the age of 18. One conversation, one transaction.” The lawyer said her real age was not disclosed until after the transaction.

In another case, 41-year-old Bryan Shay Lang Sr., of Shay Lane in New Church, who is a registered sex offender, was indicted on a count of visiting school property, which is prohibited because of his convictions of taking indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl on three occasions in 2012.

According to court records, Lang went to Arcadia High School, in Oak Hall, on Nov. 6 to watch a football game. Lang was still on good behavior from the convictions.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher James Geiser, of Lankford Highway in Temperanceville, was indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual battery with a victim 13 years old or younger. The crimes occurred between Jan 10 and April 3, 2023. Court records state Geiser admitted to the offenses which involved two children.

Seventy-two-year-old John Lee Shreaves Sr., of Chandler Street in Onancock, was indicted on a count of sodomy of a helpless victim by force on Sept. 7, 2023. The victim’s name is being withheld due to the nature of the crime.