Four indicted by Accomack Grand Jury

By Linda Cicoira

Four men were indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury for allegedly committing violent felonies against women who were either family members or former associates.

Fifty-one-year-old Keith Allen Marousek, of Chincoteague Road in New Church, was indicted on a count of threatening to burn down the home where his wife, children, and grandchild lived on Aug. 19.

According to court records, he did not like that his wife was making bacon and eggs for dinner.

“What if I come over there and burn your f… house down?” she said he told her. “I don’t give a f… if there is a baby in there or not,” Marousek said, according to the woman.

In another case, 30-year-old Eduar Andre Gutierrez-Morales, also known as Edwards Gonzales, of Parksley, was indicted on August counts of burglary and strangulation.

The victim said she heard knocking at her bedroom door. When she opened it, she found Gutierrez-Morales standing in front of her. He “forced his way inside the bedroom” and “forced her down on the bed” fighting her and threatening to kill her, she told authorities.

“He grabbed an electrical cord and wrapped the cord around her neck and started to choke her with it,” she complained. The woman said she continued to fight him, while “struggling to breathe.” She “grabbed his genitals in an attempt to get him off of her,” she told an officer. When he stopped choking her, the woman said, he picked up a pillow and put it over her face. He finally got tired and allegedly told her to leave the residence and not return, or he would kill her. A deputy wrote in the file that she had scratches and bruises on her neck and arms and a busted lip.

Twenty-five-year-old Riker David Bucci, of Waverly Drive in Frederick, Maryland, was indicted on counts of abduction by force or intimidation, abduction with intent to defile, rape by force, and two counts of possession of material containing bestiality. The incidents are alleged to have occurred in May and to have involved his former girlfriend.

According to police, the victim reported that Bucci showed up at her home the night before, claiming he was there to pick up some belongings. Once inside, she says he pulled a knife, held it to her throat, and threatened her. He then allegedly forced her into his car, drove around while threatening her, and eventually raped her while threatening to record the assault and send the video to her current boyfriend.

Police say a search of Bucci’s phone later turned up two obscene animal videos.

In court records, Bucci told a magistrate that the woman invited him there, that they talked in his car about getting back together. He said she lied about the rest.

“She does this … makes up accusations, and her family doesn’t like me,” Bucci said.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Michael Page, of Mears Station Road in Hallwood, was indicted on a count of breaking into the occupied home of a woman who had a protective order against him.