Former State Trooper challenging former teacher in District 4 School Board race

In our profile of the candidates, we turn to the District 4 School Board contest. Career educator Gary Reese is being challenged by a former State Trooper Glenn Neal in the District 4 School Board race this year.

Reese is originally from Chase City, Virginia. He began his 36 year teaching career in the Accomack County School System in 1981. He not only taught but also served as a coach as well. He and his wife “Sister” Reese live near Parksley. They have two children, both products of the Accomack County School system.

Reese is a graduate of Longwood College in Farmville, Va. He has served on the School Board for six years.

Neal is a resident of Hallwood. He is a military veteran and served in the Virginia State Police in various capacities over his career. As a trooper, Neal worked not only as a road trooper but was a special agent as a bomb, arson, and hazardous materials technician. He received the State Police Superintendent’s award for his work during the arson spree in Accomack County in 2012.

Neal and his wife Angela are graduates of Accomack County Schools where Angela serves as a teacher. His twin children are students in the Accomack County Public School system.

After his retirement from the State Police, Neal became a farmer and now owns a Snap On Tool franchise.