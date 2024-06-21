Former seafood facility to be auctioned next month

By Linda Cicoira

A former seafood facility just across from Kegotank Elementary School, in Mappsville, will be auctioned next month and is advertised as the ideal place for growing and distributing marijuana, headquartering a trucking company, or becoming a high-volume frozen food production center.

The online auction will be offered July 18 to 25 by SVN Miller Commercial, of Salisbury, Md. “selling to the highest bidder subject to terms of sale and bid procedures.”

The 42-acre site is on the corner of Lankford Highway and John Taylor Road and includes a 155,000-square-foot steel-frame building with six docks and room for expansion. There are warehouse sections that are ground level that would allow for drive-in doors to be installed, according to a notice. The existing fire suppression system has been inspected and maintained.

Ceiling heights are 23 feet in the warehouse and 12 feet in the office. The rear yard is fenced with a guard booth at the entrance.

The site also comes with two existing tenants and about 10 tillable acres. For more information visit the auction company’s website at www.svngilmoreauction.com