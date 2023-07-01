By Linda Cicoira

A former Accomack County Public Schools’ worker pleaded guilty to three felony charges that involved her fraudulently getting more than $5,000 in sick leave from the school division in November 2021.

Forty-three-year-old April Lee Kelly, of Big Road in Bloxom, pleaded guilty to obtaining money by false pretense, forgery, and uttering a forged document.

In accordance with a plea bargain with special prosecutor, Northampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton, two other charges were dropped and Kelly was given three five-year suspended sentences. She will be on supervised probation for a year and good behavior for 10 years. Restitution was ordered at $200 per month and must be paid in full by July 1, 2025.

Thornton said Kelly received 45 days of pay from a sick leave bank that is meant for people who have long-term illnesses and have used up their own sick time. Kelly supplied the school division with a forged doctor’s note from a Chesapeake neurologist.

Defense lawyer Jon Thornbrugh said Kelly was a victim of domestic violence and didn’t want to go back to work. He said she also lost a child in a traffic accident. Kelly is now employed elsewhere and has sought counseling, the lawyer said.