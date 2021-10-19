Pictured from left to right: Ron May, Joan May, Cara Burton, Nancy James(standing) Terris Kennedy(standing), Collete Nelson, Bill Nelson, and Rick Turner.

The Blarney Stone Pub recognized two couples over the weekend that went out of their way for Blarney Stone Pub staff when they were closed in 2020 and just doing to go and online orders.

Guinness provided the Blarney Stone Pub a Guinness Plaque for a Guinness Toast to recognize Extraordinary People which has traditionally been presented annually during St. Patrick’s Time. The plaque remains hung in the Blarney Stone Pub to share with others.

Former owners Nancy James and Terris Kennedy asked Mary and Elon Bennankin, (the new Blarney Stone Pub owners) if they could recognize some extraordinary people as “COVID Helping Hands.”

“These are people who have during the very challenging COVID time through their thoughtfulness, kindness, and generosity, have been very supportive of the Blarney Stone Pub staff family,” said Terris Kennedy. “In addition, these extraordinary people have been very supportive in other community arenas. Bill and Collette Nelson have not only been very supportive of the Blarney Stone Pub staff but have given selflessly to the Eastern Shore Public Library raising funds and bringing visibility and importance of the library to the eastern shore community.”

The other COVID Helping Hands selectees Ron and Joan May, have been very supportive of the Blarney Stone Pub staff. In the face of personal adversity, they also gave their hearts to others through involvement in their church supporting and assisting with engaging not only adults but children during these very challenging times.

“Nancy and I would like to present this Guinness Toast to these Extraordinary People, our “COVID Helping Hands” to Bill and Collette Nelson and Ron and Joan May,” added Kennedy. “Thank you on behalf of the entire Blarney Stone Pub family for your kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity to not only the Blarney Stone Pub staff but to your selfless efforts contributing to Eastern Shore community activities and helping others.”

