By Linda Cicoira

Brenda Holden, former director of the Northampton County Extension Service, pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzling public funds in 2010. She served time in prison, paid $22,100 of her fines, and in early 2022 was given a “simple pardon” for the offenses by Gov. Ralph Northam. Now she is seeking to have the $100,000 in fines that were part of her sentence forgiven.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III of Northampton Circuit Court said Thursday, at a hearing, that he would review all aspects of the case including transcripts of the prior proceedings and render a written opinion regarding her request.

Retired Judge Glen A. Tyler presided over the 2010 criminal case. Court records show he sentenced the now 69-year-old Onancock area woman to 10 years for each of the four counts, fined her the $100,000 and suspended all but six months of each term leaving her two years to serve. The crimes occurred July 20, 2000, July 1, 2002, July 1, 2004, and July 1, 2006.

According to reports, one of her defense lawyers, Jon Poulson, argued that much of the information regarding the charges involved bookkeeping and accounting errors were not a true misuse of funds. She established a separate bank account that was used to pay for items. Retired Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Jones prosecuted the case. At that time, he said Virginia Tech, which oversees the extension service programs, did not authorize the bank account or some of the programs that Holden administered.

She had many character witnesses including now retired Accomack Public Schools Superintendent Rick Bull, and former Northampton County Administrator Tom Harris speak on her behalf. Her husband is Ronnie Holden, a long-time member and now chairman of the Accomack County School Board.

During the trial, Jones said the good deeds and loyal service to the people of the Eastern Shore did not justify Holden’s betrayal of the public’s trust. He urged Tyler to incarcerate Holden. Just before pronouncing the sentence, Tyler said elected or appointed public servants need to be held accountable to the people for their actions.

Holden’s present lawyer, James S. Pangis Jr., said the fines were part of the punishment that Northam pardoned. “If she was still in jail, her sentence would be argued and she would be let out right away.” He contended that the fine should be treated the same way. “She paid back every victim,” she paid back over $20,000 of the fine…. These are fines, not restitution, or court costs. They are a penalty imposed. The fines should also be remitted.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton was opposed. He argued that her sentence was part of a plea bargain with “two extremely competent” attorneys and the prosecutor. “The governor did not put any language in his pardon. It is was a simple pardon only for remission for jail. Then Gov. Northam was provided the details. Yet, he still chose not to put any language in his pardon.”

“In view of her commendable adjustment since her conviction, the governor granted this individual a simple pardon,” according to a list of those who were pardoned in 2022. “This pardon will not operate to erase the fact or record of the above-described offense.”