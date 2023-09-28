Former Northampton County Sheriff Wayne Bradford Passes Away

Former Northampton County Sheriff Wayne Bradford passed away Thursday morning. Bradford served as sheriff from 1988 until his retirement in 2002. Sheriff David Doughty said of Bradford, ” He hired me back in 1993 when I started my career in the Sheriff’s Department. He was always highly respected and not only gave me my start but has always been there for me even after his retirement. Wayne remembered everything and has been a valuable resource.

Bradford made the Paul Harvey program back in the 1990s when he was able to arrest and individual brandishing a fire arm that was holed up. Bradford called the fire department and was able to flush out the individual with the fire hose. Harvey got word of the creativity involved in the arrest and included it on his nationwide daily radio program.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending.