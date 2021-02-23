The town of Cape Charles is having difficulty recruiting a full-time planning and zoning administrator, so it has hired a former Northampton County administrator to handle the work on a part-time interim basis.

Katie Nunez, who has worked for both Northampton and Accomack governments in the last five years, will be town’s zoning administrator until a replacement is found.

“We can’t be without a zoning administrator,” said Town Manager John Hozey. “There’s just too much critical stuff going on right now.”

“I’m having a very, very difficult time recruiting,” he said.

He said he approached Nunez, who most recently worked as the deputy director of planning and zoning for Accomack County, for help.

“She’s ready to go tomorrow if you appoint her tonight,” Hozey said.

She also was Northampton County administrator from 2005 to 2016.

According to an online posting, the town is seeking a senior planner, with a master’s degree preferred and a minimum of four years of experience.

The advertised salary range for the position is between $57,000-$60,000 annually.

