Former Labor camp in Mappsville heavily damaged in Wednesday night fire

October 11, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines

At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday,  911 received a report of a fire at a former labor camp across from Stuckey’s in Mappsville.  The first fire units arrived to find a building fully involved.   Units from Bloxom, Atlantic, Parksley, Saxis, New Church, Tasley and Onancock, Wallops and Oak Hall Rescue responded.  First responders reported a gas cylinder explosion early in the fire.  One individual is reported to have received minor burns.

Responderes managed to get the fire under control in 45 minutes.   The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Photo courtesy Patsy Goard

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 11, 2023, 8:03 pm
Sunny
N
Sunny
57°F
0 mph
real feel: 56°F
current pressure: 1012 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:06 am
sunset: 6:31 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber