Former Labor camp in Mappsville heavily damaged in Wednesday night fire

At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report of a fire at a former labor camp across from Stuckey’s in Mappsville. The first fire units arrived to find a building fully involved. Units from Bloxom, Atlantic, Parksley, Saxis, New Church, Tasley and Onancock, Wallops and Oak Hall Rescue responded. First responders reported a gas cylinder explosion early in the fire. One individual is reported to have received minor burns.

Responderes managed to get the fire under control in 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Photo courtesy Patsy Goard