Units from Melfa, Onancock, Tasley and Parksley responded to a fire at the former Hurdy Gurdy Yogurt Shop on Rt. 13 south of Nandua High School Thursday morning. A control burn got away and ended up setting the building and an outbuilding on fire. Both were total losses. The fire was quickly brought under control.
