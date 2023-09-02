Former ESCC Interim President Passes

Former ESCC Interim President Dr. Billy Greer passes

Everyone at your Eastern Shore Community College is saddened by the news that our former Interim President, Dr. William T. “Billy” Greer passed away this week. Greer stepped into the role in January of 2018 at ESCC upon the departure of outgoing President, Dr. Linda Thomas Glover. He served in that capacity until our current president, Dr. Jim Shaeffer came on board on July 1, 2019.

Dr. Greer enjoyed a remarkable 23-year tenure as the president of Virginia Wesleyan University in Norfolk, VA. He had served as president of both Brevard College and Andrew College in his home state of Georgia, in addition to his role as a United Methodist Minister.

Prior to assuming the interim role at ESCC in 2018, he was already a significant presence on campus. In addition to being a guest speaker at the 2016 Commencement, he joined the ESCC Foundation Board and served until 2018 and was a key contributor and fundraiser for the college.

A service is planned in Asheville, North Carolina, in addition to a memorial at Virginia Wesleyan in October. In lieu of flowers, the family has directed memorial gifts to ESCC Foundation, 29316 Lankford Highway, Melfa, VA 23410, earmarked for the Dr. William T. Greer Scholarship Fund.