Former ES Officer admits to federal crimes

By Linda Cicoira

Former Eastville Police Officer Jerry Keith Brady Jr. admitted to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Norfolk in a plea bargain with federal prosecutor Lindsey Halligan.

Brady’s case involved 12 counts of wire fraud and two of money laundering. He was initially scheduled to be tried before a jury on Nov. 3, which followed his early September pleas of not guilty.

The plea agreement calls for the remaining indictments to be dismissed just after sentencing in February 2026. All the charges involved nearly $820,000.

The maximum punishment for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The maximum for money laundering is 10 years in prison. Sentences for the crimes were not part of the agreement. The bargain also does not protect Brady from prosecution by any state government.

The 39-year-old Belle Haven man also agreed to a restitution order for the full amount of the victims’ losses to be determined by the court. In addition, forfeiture of assets will be part of the sentence. The defendant agreed to fully participate in financial investigations, including the identification of assets and his tax returns for the previous five years.

While serving as a police officer, Brady admitted that he schemed to defraud friends, acquaintances, and colleagues by soliciting loans from them between November 2020 and November 2024. He told the victims that he needed money to pay off either attorney’s fees, taxes, or some other related fees. He claimed the fees were associated with an inheritance or life insurance proceeds he was due from deceased relatives. He told the victims that he would pay them back as soon as the anticipated funds arrived, which did not exist.

Brady admitted to defrauding 13 people of $831,250 in 33 transactions. One victim loaned him more than $170,000. The victims were only identified by initials.

“Brady used the money for himself and various expenses,” a statement he signed disclosed. “Most of the money Brady wasted gambling at casinos or through online sports betting apps. Brady also spent vast sums gambling at the skill machines located in gas stations on the Eastern Shore.”

Brady was indicted on Sept. 1. A short time later, he submitted his resignation. Before that, he had been placed on administrative leave.