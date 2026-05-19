Former Accomack Deputy admits to assaulting inmate

May 19, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Linda Cicoira

A former Accomack County deputy was given a 90-day suspended sentence after pleading guilty Monday in Accomack General District Court to misdemeanor assault and battery of an Accomack Jail inmate on Oct. 16, 2025.

Thirty-five-year-old Luke Arnold of the Onancock area was previously fired from his job. The complainant in the case was Sgt. Joshua Marsh, also of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnold was charged with pushing a handcuffed and leg-shackled inmate, which caused him to fall. The former deputy was alleged to have slammed the man into a wall and grabbed the back of his neck and his face.

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