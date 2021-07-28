By Linda Cicoira

A former police officer, accused of numerous sex and violent offenses in May, was denied bond for a second time in York County Circuit Court.

Forty-four-year-old Paul William Spreder, of Yorktown, is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, in Williamsburg.

He was arrested on May 19 for allegedly committing the May 18 crimes of aggravated sexual battery, strangulation, child pornography possession, two counts of assault and battery of a family member, 10 counts of filming or video-taping a non-consenting nude person, and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Bond was previously denied in York County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled there for September.

Spreder most recently worked for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police. Chief Edward Spencer of the CBBT Police Department said Tuesday that Spreder “is no longer employed here. I can’t discuss ii. It’s a personnel matter.”

In 2005, Spreder was given a 12-month suspended sentence in Virginia Beach Circuit Court for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Two identical charges were not prosecuted.

