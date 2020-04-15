A man who taught many on the Eastern Shore of Virginia over the years has passed away. Arthur King Fisher died in Hospice Care on April 10, 2020 in Davidson, North Carolina, where he and his wife Rachel had lived since 2016.

Fisher will be remembered in many ways. He was a 12th generation Eastern Shoreman and had a long teaching career, which he began at Onancock High School in 1959, eventually becoming the Principal of Bloxom School and the assistant Superintendent of Accomack County Public Schools. He also served as the Accomack County Administrator for seven years. His final teaching post was as the English Teacher at Broadwater Academy in Exmore, from which he retired in 2007, putting the book end on an education career that spanned six decades.

He also leaves an indelible mark on Eastern Shore history. Fisher named Arcadia High School in 1978, after researching and finding the area was known as Arcadia by Native Americans. And he wrote several books on Eastern Shore history and heritage, including “Eastern Shore Wordbook,” “Entertaining Words from the Eastern Shore,” and “Comical and Curious Tales from the Eastern Shore.” His final book, “Lincoln’s Guest,” will be published posthumously.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fisher’s full obit can be seen here.

.