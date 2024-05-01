Once again, forecasters predict busy hurricane season

The predictions are out and forecasters are once again calling for a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean this year. The annual Colorado State University hurricane outlook cites warmer than normal temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, along with weak wind shear predictions. They predict this will lead to more tropical disturbances to form and to grow in to hurricanes. According to forecasts, the East Coast could see hurricane activity during August and early September. As of now the activity in the Gulf is predicted to peak between Sept 15 and October 15.

Forecasters say that this season will rival 2020 for intense tropical activities. They are predicting 23 named storms to form in the Atlantic Basin between June and the end of October. Of those 11 are expected to develop into hurricanes and 5 could become major hurricanes.

None of this means that we will experience a direct hit on the Eastern Shore but Shore residents should have a plan of action in case Hurricane watches or warnings are posted for our two counties.

First is to know your zone. Where you live directly affects the plans you need to make. If you live in an area where flooding is likely, make a plan as to where you might evacuate should the call come. If you are asked to move to higher ground, plan now where you will go. It is best to go to a family member or friend’s house on higher ground. There are also shelters sponsored by both counties but they should be the last option and be available to those without anywhere else to go.

Shoredailynews.com and A&N Electric Co-op have an online Hurricane Survival guide. Paper copies will be available in banks and businesses up and down the Shore soon. The guide contains tips on how to prepare for a storm, and what to do during the storm and aftermath.

The very best way to prevent damage or injury is to plan ahead and don’t wait until a watch or warning is issued for this area to decide what to do.