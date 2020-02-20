While the Eastern Shore will be spared the heaviest snow fall, a storm is expected to move through this afternoon in eastern North Carolina and Virginia.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Accomack County and a Winter Storm Watch for Northampton County from 1:00 PM Thursday until 7:00 AM Friday.

According to the NWS, afternoon rain will switch to snow late Thursday afternoon and could continue into Friday morning.

Northampton County is expected to get the most meaningful snowfall, with accumulations predicted between one and two inches. Accomack County and southern Maryland is expected to get less than an inch. Jon Cash predicts 1-3 inches of snow for the Shore.

Snowfall on the Eastern Shore is not expected to be heavy, but the event could affect evening commuting. Motorists should anticipate hazardous road conditions and are encouraged to practice precaution while driving.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Thursday night and remain below freezing through late Friday morning.

The wind is expected to pick up as well. North winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph along the coast Thursday night into Friday morning.

Though snow will have ended, slick spots on area roadways are likely for the Friday morning commute.

