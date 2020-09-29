Tuesdays report from the Virginia Department of Health shows no changes in the metrics for either county. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 81 tests in Tuesday’s update.

A new feature on the VDH website shows the 7 day average case count for localities. The average 7 day case count in Accomack County is 1 and the average 7 day case count in Northampton is zero.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 817 additional test positives in Tuesday’s report with 106 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below the 600 mark Tuesday morning, down four to 598.

14 additional confirmed deaths were reported by the VDH with one additional probable death.

The VDH processed 12,342 tests in Tuesday’s report for a test positive rate of 6.6%.

