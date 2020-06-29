For the second consecutive day, the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 metrics remain unmoved according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack County and Northampton County both report COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths remained the same as Saturday morning.

The Eastern Shore processed 42 tests in these numbers.

Virginia also reported a relatively low numbers day, adding 451 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 59,722, with two additional probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,667.

Virginia added 28 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, for an overall total of 6,128, while probable COVID-19 hospitalizations remained unchanged at 36. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports overall current hospitalizations were down again Monday morning. While confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 12 to 535, pending test result current hospitalizations fell by 34 to 261.

There were seven additional COVID-19 deaths Monday morning, bringing the overall total of 1,635, with one additional probable COVID-19 death, for an overall total of 105.

Virginia processed 8,042 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 5.6%.

