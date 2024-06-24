Foodbank looking to expand

By Linda Cicoira

With statistics showing one in four children going to bed hungry, the Foodbank and Accomack County are joining forces to acquire a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development planning grant to cover the cost of land assessment and architectural designs for an expanded facility in Tasley.

That figure will “grow as long as inflation increases,” Foodbank’s Senior Director of Advocacy Leah Williams-Rumbley told the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Thursday night. “The foodbank must expand” to meet the demand,” she added.

The board voted unanimously to give its support to the effort.

Supervisor Reneta Major said as a Social Services worker in Northampton, “I get to see first-hand the need … I’m elated about partnering.”

“Our current branch has critical facility limitations,” the director continued. “It is too small and outdated to meet the needs of the communities we serve. This poses several challenges (including) inefficient storage in the warehouse, lack of dedicated space for food distribution, no space for volunteers, limited office space, and no area to focus on root causes.”

The goal is to construct a 5,000-square-foot building adjacent to the current warehouse. The foodbank invests $1 million annually and expanded the Mobile Pantry program by adding two sites, bringing the total to six.

“We aim to build a community food and resource hub,” Williams-Rumbley said. “We anticipate expansion will increase jobs in all phases.”

On another child-related topic, Mason said employers in Northern Accomack have contacted him about the need for childcare services. A roundtable discussion is being planned and will focus on identifying organization needs and the availability of a childcare expansion grant. Local providers will also be included.