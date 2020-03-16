The Foodbank in Tasley has announced it will be closed Tuesday for food distribution.

In an email from Branch Manager Charmin Hornton, she writes “As we carefully monitor the development of COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore, our highest priority is the health and well-being of individuals who rely on us for food. The coming days and weeks will be uncertain for everyone, and school closures and job disruptions can present an even greater threat for households facing hunger. We are working on alternate distribution models in an effort to keep every one safe while enforcing social distancing for our staff and those we serve.

“We will be closed for distribution on Tuesday and will have a mobile pantry model for distribution on Thursday. This will not require those we serve to leave their vehicles. We will direct clients of the process upon arrival on Thursday.

“Thank you for your patience while we work toward safely ensuring those we serve are not compromised.”

