There will be no distribution at the African Baptist Church in Cheriton, this month. We will not be there on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Should you need immediate assistance please come to the Tasley location on Thursday September 16, 2021 between 9-12 or 1-3.
Participate in the first ever Paint the Shore Purple, promotional and awareness event! For more information contact Robin Sexauer at (757)-693-6265 orrobinbam29@yahoo.com ... See MoreSee Less