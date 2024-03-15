Food Bank names new CEO

According to an article in Thursday’s Virginian Pilot, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore appointed a new president and CEO.

Christopher Tan spent the past nine years as the CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia. Known for being a compassionate and caring leader, Tan has worked in the human services field for more than 20 years.

“The only thing that’s ever changed another person’s life in the history of the world is the care and compassion of another human being,” he said. “Food is such a universal thing. One of the greatest ways we can show love and affection is through food. It creates a human connection.”

He said in a news release that he is excited and honored for the opportunity to serve and be part of an organization that creates 14 million connections every year.

At a time when more people need assistance because of rising food costs complicated by supply chain issues, Tan said he is well aware he has stepped into the position during an increasingly difficult time, but he is not discouraged.

“We are in the midst of a perfect storm,” he said. “We are going to feed the line, and through our efforts to address the root causes of hunger, we will work to end the line.”

Tan earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy from Randolph-Macon College and a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University.