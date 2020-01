Accomack County’s Folly Creek Landing will close February 3 through May 24, 2020 so that much-needed repairs and improvements may be performed. The site will reopen on May 25 (Memorial Day).

Once renovations are completed, the facility will have two (2) new concrete launching ramps with a center floating dock. For additional information, please contact the Public Works Office in Accomac at (757) 787-1468. Thank you for your patience and understanding while this important project is underway.

