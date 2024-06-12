Following Virginia General Assembly action, Northampton sends STR questions back to Planning Commission

The Northampton Board of Supervisors sent the issue of regulation of short term rentals(STRs) back to the Planning Commission at Tuesday night’s regular meeting in Eastville.

The move was made on the recommendation of Michelle Clayton, the County’s attorney.

“The new law(SB 544) is enough of a change that it would behoove us to send it back to the Planning Commission,” she said during her presentation. “I don’t think the work we’ve done has been in vain. There will be plenty of time for community input.”

The Virginia General Assembly passed rules which included grandfathering in existing STRs, allowing primary residences to be exempt, the creation of an STR registry as well as exempting STRs from some regulations if they are represented by a licensed Virginia Real Estate Agent.

County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski didn’t think the move would drag the process out too much longer.

“This issue has been talked to death,” he replied when asked about the timeline. “It will require a public hearing, but I’m not sure it will require an extended period of time. The Planning Commission is required to act on it within 100 days.”

The Board unanimously killed the current proposal they had been discussing and then unanimously approved a resolution to send the matter back to the Planning Commission.