Following Virginia General Assembly action, Northampton sends STR questions back to Planning Commission

June 12, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton County Virginia

The Northampton Board of Supervisors sent the issue of regulation of short term rentals(STRs) back to the Planning Commission at Tuesday night’s regular meeting in Eastville.

The move was made on the recommendation of Michelle Clayton, the County’s attorney.

“The new law(SB 544) is enough of a change that it would behoove us to send it back to the Planning Commission,” she said during her presentation. “I don’t think the work we’ve done has been in vain. There will be plenty of time for community input.”

The Virginia General Assembly passed rules which included grandfathering in existing STRs, allowing primary residences to be exempt, the creation of an STR registry as well as exempting STRs from some regulations if they are represented by a licensed Virginia Real Estate Agent.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski didn’t think the move would drag the process out too much longer.

“This issue has been talked to death,” he replied when asked about the timeline. “It will require a public hearing, but I’m not sure it will require an extended period of time. The Planning Commission is required to act on it within 100 days.”

The Board unanimously killed the current proposal they had been discussing and then unanimously approved a resolution to send the matter back to the Planning Commission.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

June 12, 2024, 5:38 am
Clear sky
NW
Clear sky
66°F
4 mph
Apparent: 66°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 73%
Winds: 4 mph NW
Windgusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:40 am
Sunset: 8:24 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber