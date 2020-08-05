The Port of Virginia has been returned to the Seasonal Alert port condition and is reopened to all vessel traffic.

This evolution displayed exemplary coordination between the Coast Guard, the Port of Virginia’s Maritime Incident Response Team, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Virginia Pilot Association, the Association of Maryland Pilots, and multiple assets from the region’s Police and Fire Departments.

“The quick reopening of the Chesapeake Bay and Port of Virginia could not have happened without the extraordinary unity of effort of our port partners,” said Captain Samson Stevens, Coast Guard Sector Virginia Commander. “We greatly appreciate all the women and men who were part of the team to verify the health of the maritime transportation system today and restart the region’s engine.”

All mariners are advised to exercise caution when transiting restricted waters due to possible shoaling and aids-to-navigation possible being off station or unreliable.

Visit the Coast Guard’s Homeport website for current port conditions and additional information.

