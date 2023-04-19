Last week WESR and Shoredailynews.com broadcast information regarding a family that was urgently seeking a place to live.

Our listeners and readers responded and the family received enough money to rent a motel room and have found a permanent rental house which they will soon occupy.

The family was forced to leave their former rental home when Child Protective Services said conditions at the house were dangerous for the children.

Thanks to the generosity of our listeners and readers, the family situation has improved greatly.