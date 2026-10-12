Florida man indicted on charges of threatening to burn Accomack Prosecutor’s Office, assaulting Trooper

By Linda Cicoira

A Florida man was indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury on counts of making a threat to burn down the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office and assaulting a state trooper last June.

Forty-seven-year-old Christopher Michael Teutsch, of Eastview Drive in Lake Worth, allegedly made the threat to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox while visiting the prosecutor’s office on June 4. The assault was alleged to have involved Trooper John S. Niemeyer Jr. on the following day.

Fox later sought a protective order against Teutsch, who is now prohibited from visiting any county government building unless he is ordered or summoned to do so. The defendant is free on a $7,500 secured bond under the supervision of pretrial services. He was ordered not to leave Virginia and must wear an ankle monitor.

Fox was granted the two-year protective order in July. The prosecutor said the defendant made the threat in June and told him he was “going to burn this to the ground.”

At the hearing, Teutsch said that he “went to the commonwealth attorney’s office in good faith to try to resolve (a prior) case. I spoke with … Fox trying to come to a resolution …”

In another case, 38-year-old James Michael Carpenter, of Cattail Road in Mears, was indicted on two counts of abuse and neglect of a child in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a total disregard for human life. The crimes allegedly occurred May 30.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Nicole Gray, of 32nd Street in Newport News, was indicted on a count of abduction of a minor by force, intimidation, or deception on Aug. 1, 2026.

Seventy-six-year-old Helmut Szymankiewicz, of Mears Station Road in Mears, was indicted on a count of making a threat to Rachel Patterson to shoot at or within a building on July 15.

Thirty-nine-year-old Donte Dor-El Strand, of Gaskins Road in Onancock, was indicted on a count of malicious wounding of Keeon Coston on June 6, 2026. Court records stated that the victim was severely injured.

Seventy-year-old Orlando D. Turlington, of Parsons Road in Greenbush, was indicted on counts of a second offense of stalking within five years, which is a felony; violating a protection order by stalking the protected person; and misdemeanor exposure. The incidents allegedly occurred on Aug. 14.

Thirty-five-year-old Shantella Ivyel Davis, of Shellbridge Road in Painter, was indicted on a third or subsequent count of DWI. The incident allegedly occurred on June 27.

Nineteen-year-old Kejaun Malik Savage, of Lankford Hwy of Parksley, was indicted on a count of grand larceny of a vehicle valued at more than $1,000 that belonged to Elizabeth Smith on July 26, 2026.

Gage Matthew Jester, of Shore Main Drive in Bloxom, and Robert William Washington, of Catherin Street in Parksley, both 23, were indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and MDMA. Jester was also indicted on a count of being a felon and possessing a firearm. Washington was additionally indicted on a count of displaying a firearm while attempting to distribute cocaine.

Thirty-five-year-old Chad Bangura Crockett Jr., who is living in Federalsburg, Md., was indicted on counts of distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, and transporting an ounce or more of methamphetamine into Virginia. The crimes allegedly occurred on March 25.

Thirty-eight-year-old John William Curtis Jr., of Hallwood, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I or II drug on Aug. 12.

Twenty-year-old Kayla Elizabeth Pennell, of Finney’ Wharf near Onancock, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on July 7, 2026.

Thirty-five-year-old Ethan Dale Marshall, of West Ridge Road on Tangier Island, was indicted on a count of cocaine possession and misdemeanor trespassing after being forbidden on May 19.

Fifty-seven-year-old Richard James Burton, of Society Drive in Bloxom, was indicted on counts of possession of cocaine and being a prisoner in possession of an unlawful chemical on June 2.