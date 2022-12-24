Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.

A&N Electric was busy all day with spotty power outages caused mostly by downed trees and tree limbs. By Friday night there were only a hand full of reported outages.

Wind gusts Friday when the front passed at approximately 10:30 am reached 54 miles per hour according to the weather service.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel took the unusual step of closing for a period of time Friday as it was too dangerous to drive across the bay.

Meanwhile, Friday night saw temperatures in the low teens with wind chills below zero. It may be Christmas afternoon before temperatures rise above freezing. The good news is that temperatures in the 50s are expected by New Years weekend.

Photo courtesy Sherrye Lewis