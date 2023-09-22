Flooding Expected Around High Tide Saturday

One of the effects of tropical storm Ophelia will be the tides on the Eastern Shore Saturday.

Residents living in low lying areas or those who experience road flooding should expect that flooding to occur during times of high tide.

High tides for Saturday will occur at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the seaside. It is possible that the Chincoteague causeway will become impassable Saturday afternoon. Other areas of concern will be Wachapreague, around the waterfront, Quinby, Willis Wharf and Oyster. Residents are urged to plan travel on low lying roads around the tide cycle.

On the bayside, The high tides will occur at Cape Charles around 3 :30p.m. , Onancock at 7:00 p.m. and at Saxis at around 8 p.m. Areas from downtown Cape Charles, to Bayford, Occohannock neck, Hacks Neck, Harborton East Point, the Onancock Wharf area, Chesconnessex, Deep Creek, Hunting Creek, Sanford, Saxis and other low lying areas on the bayside that usually experience tidal flooding will have some impassable roads approximately 2 hours before and after high tide.

As the low pressure area clears the area Satiurday afternoon and Saturday night, tides are expected to return to normal.