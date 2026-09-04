Flock camera leads officers to suspects

September 4, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

By Linda Cicoira

A second Painter man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to charges in a 2024 home invasion at a Saxis Road woman’s house.

Twenty-three-year-old Dezman Malchi Wayne Jackson admitted to conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary. A plea agreement capped his punishment at 2.5 active years in prison. A presentence report was ordered. Jackson was allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said Jackson drove that night, never went inside the house, and did not have a gun. They were caught after a Flock camera identified the car as belonging to Jackson’s girlfriend, which eventually led officers to him.

Thirty-nine-year-old Cardell Thomas Mason Jr., of Boggs Road, previously received 15 years of active time for armed burglary, armed robbery, and use of a firearm in connection with the incident. A third man, who also entered the woman’s home, has not been identified.

The victim told authorities that she heard a bang at the rear entry of her residence that woke her from sleep at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2024. She observed her bedroom door open as an uninvited male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a face covering entered. He pointed a long-barreled firearm at her, she said. The woman observed a second uninvited male rummaging through her residence. After robbing her, they left the residence, and she went to her son’s house to call the police. Her cell phone had been taken to prevent her from calling for help.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 4, 2026, 5:15 am
Overcast clouds
SSE
Overcast clouds
70°F
4 mph
Apparent: 71°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 4 mph SSE
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:35 am
Sunset: 7:28 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty
Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber