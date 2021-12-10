According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on December 6, 2021 at approximately 7:58 a.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in a field behind a residence in the 9200 block of Lankford Highway in Oak Hall, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased on scene.

The body was identified as Maurice Lamont Fiddermon, 43, from Temperanceville, Virginia.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained on December 9, 2021, for Gary Joseph Fleig, 45, of New Church, Virginia. Fleig has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Fleig is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. The investigation is continuing to identify other suspects.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.